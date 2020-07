The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Natnael Mulgeta, 39, was last seen on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the evening, in the Bloor Street West and High Park Avenue area.

He is described as 5’9", with a thin build, dark complexion, short black curly hair, brown eyes, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black vest.

Police are concerned for his safety.