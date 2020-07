The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Catherine Dorgan, 31, was last seen on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 2:45 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

She is described as 5’6�, 110 lbs., with short red hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a design on the front, blue jean shorts, black flat shoes, and carrying a purple plaid handbag.

She was driving a silver 2008 Toyota Matrix bearing Ontario Licence plate number CCWJ 191.

She also may be in the area of Dovercourt Road and Bloor Street West.

Police are concerned for her safety.