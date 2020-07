The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man and his son.

Ralph Barkley, 48, and Elijah Barkley, 4, were last seen on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 4:27 a.m.,in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Ralph is described as having a shaved head, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black running shoes, and carrying a grey and black backpack. He was wearing a black mask.

Elijah is described as having black hair, wearing a light green shirt, light pants, black and white shoes, and wearing a white mask.

Police are concerned for their safety.