The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Atreyu Holland, 15, was last seen on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 4 p.m., in the Bathurst Street and Centre Street area.

He is described as 5'3", 110 lbs., and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red sleeves and Canada in white lettering across the chest, grey pants and a black Air Jordan baseball cap.