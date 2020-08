The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Afunre Akinbola, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 6:15 a.m., in the Bathurst Street and Laurelcrest Avenue area.

He is described as 5’6"-5’7", with a thin build, 120 lbs., clean shaven, and with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve burgundy shirt, blue shorts and black 'Nike' shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.