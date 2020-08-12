Police search for missing Toronto man Eron Joseph

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.
Eron Joseph, 23, was last seen on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 6:40 p.m., in the College Street and Dovercourt Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
