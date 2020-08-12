Police search for missing Toronto man Eron Joseph

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Eron Joseph, 23, was last seen on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 6:40 p.m., in the College Street and Dovercourt Road area.

He is described as 6â€™2â€�, 150 lbs., with a thin build, corn row hair, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black 'Adidas' sweatpants and white 'Adidas' slippers. He was also wearing sunglasses with a blue rim.

Police are concerned for his safety.