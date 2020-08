The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Mohamed Musse, 19, was last seen in the morning of Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area.

He is described as, 6’0, 220 lbs, brown eyes, braided hair, wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

Police are concerned for his safety.