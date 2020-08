The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Katrina Judge, 45, was last seen on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 8:06 a.m., in the Gerrard Street East and River Street area.

She is described as 5’2�, 79 lbs., thin build, blonde short dyed hair, hazel eyes, missing most of her teeth, teardrop tattoo under both her eyes, neck tattoo of stars, tattoo of an angel on her back.

She was last seen wearing black baseball cap with “BOSS� in white text, black hoody with a zipper, white t-shirt, white pants, white socks and black boots with laces and blue backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.