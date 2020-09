The Toronto Police Service would like to ask the public for their assistance in locating a missing woman.

Yasmin Mohamed Hersi, 20, was last seen Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2 p.m., in the Lightwood Drive and Sanagan Road area.

She is described as 5'6", thin build, wearing a black headdress, glasses, grey cardigan and blue jeans.

Police are concerned for her safety.