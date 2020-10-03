Police search for missing Toronto man Nikhil Ahuja

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.
Nikhil Ahuja, 37, was last seen on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Wilson Avenue and Faywood Boulevard area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
