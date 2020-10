The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Andre Brathwaite, 26, was last seen Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:45 am in the Chester Le Boulevard and Pharmacy Avenue area.

He is described as 6'0", 150 lbs., with black short hair and a black short beard.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black boots and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Andre may return to Ottawa in the Carleton University area.

Police are concerned for his safety,