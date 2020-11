The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Kenneth Buchanan, 32, was last seen on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Newman Avenue and Secord Avenue area.

He is described as 5'10", 220 lbs., with brown curly hair, and a brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a black pull over with the Raptors logo on the front, black pants, blue shoes, and glasses.