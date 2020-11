The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

My Trinh Vo, 31, was last seen on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 9 p.m., in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue East area.

She is described as having a slim build, long black hair worn in a bun, brown eyes, and has tattoos on her wrist.

She was wearing a white baseball cap with pink print, a dark blue or black vest, an oversize Adidas sweater with green stripes, a jacket, and a backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.