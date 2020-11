The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Caylah Kuyvenhoven, 12, was last seen on Friday, November 12, 2020, at 1:50 p.m., in the Kingston Road and Dorset Road area.

She is described as having brown shoulder length hair, a slim build, and braces. She was last seen wearing a black ‘Champion’ winter toque, black hoodie with ‘Thrasher’ on the front, grey track pants and black boots.

Police are concerned for her safety.