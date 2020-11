The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Maria Charlton-Haratsidis, 20, was last seen on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 8 a.m., in the Port Union Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

She is described as 5’4", 110 lbs., with a slim build, shoulder length dyed black hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes with neon green on them.

She may be on a yellow bike.

Police are concerned for her safety.