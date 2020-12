The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Petronilla Corvaro, 58, was last seen on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Hamilton area.

She is described as 5'5", with red hair, and freckles. There is no clothing description at this time.

She is known to frequent the Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area.

Police are concerned for her safety.