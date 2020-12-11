Police search for missing Toronto woman Anisha Graham

December 11, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Anisha Graham, 23, was last seen on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the Broadview Avenue and Simpson Avenue area.

She is described as 5'3", 200 lbs, with a heavy build, black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Police are concerned for her safety.

