Police search for missing Toronto woman Anisha Graham

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Anisha Graham, 23, was last seen on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the Broadview Avenue and Simpson Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
