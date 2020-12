The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Osarentin Aghedo, 15, was last seen on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue area.

He is described as 5'11", 160 lbs., thin build, with a short afro.

He is last seen wearing long navy blue Calvin Klein parka-style jacket with hood, black Jordan 5 shoes and grey or red sweatpants.

Police are concerned for his safety.