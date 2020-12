The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Adam Kaweesa, 37, was last seen on Friday, December 18, 2020, in the Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area.

He his described as 5'8", 150 lbs., with a slim build, short black hair, moustache, and brown eyes. He also has a scar above his right eye, and is blind in the left eye.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and green shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.