Police search for missing Toronto man Robert Fletcher

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Robert Fletcher, 47, was last seen in November, 2020 in the Sackville Street and Carlton Street area.

He was reported missing on Monday, December 14, 2020.

He is described as 47, 5'6", thin build, long dirty blond and grey hair worn in a ponytail, clean shaven, green eyes, has a tattoo of the head of the Grim Reaper in colour on his left upper arm.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, baseball cap and a large black backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.