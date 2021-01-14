Police search for missing Toronto man Levert Owusu-Bampah

January 14, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Levert Owusu-Bampah, 18, was last seen on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent area.

He is described as 5'9", 150lbs, with a thin build and short black hair.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *