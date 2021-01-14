Police search for missing Toronto man Levert Owusu-Bampah

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Levert Owusu-Bampah, 18, was last seen on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
