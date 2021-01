The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Keith Sansom, 58, was last seen on Monday, January 18, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the area of Augusta Avenue and Dundas Street West.

He is described as a white, 5’6”, having a thin build, dark brown hair, and missing several front teeth.

He may be driving a 2005 two-door black MINI Cooper with the licence plate CFSH 443.

Police are concerned for his safety.