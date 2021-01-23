Police search for missing Toronto girl Bebeta Kinfuita

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Bebeta Kinfuita, 15, was last seen on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

She is described as 4'6", with a medium build, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, and black pants.

Police are concerned for her safety.

