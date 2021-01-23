Police search for missing Toronto girl Bebeta Kinfuita

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.
Bebeta Kinfuita, 15, was last seen on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.
Bebeta Kinfuita, 15, was last seen on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply