The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Nadir Jaafar, 26, was last seen on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the Gerrard Street West and University Avenue area.

He is described as 5'9, slim build, short thick beard, brown eyes with short black hair.

No clothing description provided.

If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1.