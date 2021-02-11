Police search for missing Toronto man Nathaniel Brettell

The Toronto Police Service is continuing to appeal for information from the public to help locate Nathaniel Brettell.

The 56-year-old was last known to be at home on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the Westona Street and Dixon Road area.

He is described as 5'8, thin build, with receding grey hair and a white beard. At the time of his disappearance he was believed to be wearing a green, blue and white checkered shirt – the same shirt he is pictured in.

Officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries to find him and police are extremely concerned for his welfare. It is possible Nathaniel may be injured or in need of medical assistance.

Witnesses are urged to come forward or anyone who may have details about his whereabouts. In particular, any CCTV, dashcam or images from the area of Westona Street could prove vital in locating him.