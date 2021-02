The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Darion Scott, 43, was last seen on Tuesday, November 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the area of Broadview Avenue and Mountstephen Street area.

She is described as 6'0", 150 lbs., with short black braided hair.

She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a blue T-shirt, a thin dark coloured jacket and a dark coloured hat.