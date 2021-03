The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Rishikesh Patel, 15, was last seen on Monday, March 1, 2021 at approximately 5:30pm in the Redpath Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

He is described as 5’10”, medium build, clean shaven with glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, blue track pants and grey running shoes.