Police search for missing Toronto woman Heather Anger

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Heather Anger, 57, was last seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
