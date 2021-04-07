Police search for missing Toronto woman Heather Anger

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Heather Anger, 57, was last seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue area.

She is described as 4'11, 100lbs, with shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing brown boots.

Police are concerned for her safety.

