The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Karol Jankowski, 39, was last seen on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

He is described as 6', 190lbs, with short blond hair and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He may be driving a 2007 dark blue Dodge Caravan with Ontario plate CCNH 573.

Police are concerned for his safety.