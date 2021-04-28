Police search for missing Toronto boy Cameron Page

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Cameron Page, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 26, 2021, in the Pape Avenue and Austin Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
