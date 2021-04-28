Police search for missing Toronto boy Cameron Page

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Cameron Page, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 26, 2021, in the Pape Avenue and Austin Avenue area.

He is described as 5'10", 175 lbs., with short brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a black vest, black pants, blue, grey and black running shoes, carrying a red, black and grey backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.