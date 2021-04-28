GOT7’s Jackson Wang steals the spotlight with crisp aesthetic style for Harper’s Bazaar Korea shoot

K-pop group GOT7’s rapper and soloist Jackson Wang from China is giving a treat to his fans by donning some extraordinary looks. He is amongst the prominent members of the South Korean band and global star already. The 27-year-old musician is featured in the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea donning various looks.

He’s known to be one of the style icons in the industry. You’ll see him in prints, monochrome, monotone looks, oversized patterns, and more. He loves experimenting with fashion and well, the end result is always impressive. Talking about the first look, he wore a Sulvam reversible black & white embroidered blazer worth $1,200 USD (Rs. 89501 approx) which he adorned with matching pants.

Well, he is known for making a strong style statement, he was spotted in a white logo printed t-shirt from Berluti worth $580 (Rs. 43259 approx) which he teamed up with Versace’s patchwork jeans worth $1,775 (Rs. 13,2398 approx).

This has to be one of our favourite looks of all time as he clicked in Saint Laurent co-ord set featuring robe shirt in palm satin Jacquard worth $1,990 (Rs. 1,48,435 approx) with matching pleated pants worth $1,790 (Rs. 1,33,517 approx). He accessorized his look by teaming it with Saint Laurent Noah sandals worth $795 (Rs. 59,299 approx).

Jackson Wang was recently named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 list. In March-end, he released his solo single, ‘Leave Me Loving You’ after releasing three collaborations prior to it. He kicked off 2021 with his track 'Alone' and it followed the success of his latest single, 'Should've Let Go', with Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin and was released in December 2020. In 2020, Jackson Wang released two more singles including '100 Ways' and 'Pretty Please'.

