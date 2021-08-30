Police search for missing Toronto man Gashawbeza Kefene

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Gashawbeza Kefene, 37, was last seen on Thursday, August 27, 2021, in the Gerrard Street East and Jarvis Street area.

He is described as 5’9", unshaven, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white track suit.

Police are concerned for his safety.

