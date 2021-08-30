Police search for missing Toronto man Gashawbeza Kefene

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Gashawbeza Kefene, 37, was last seen on Thursday, August 27, 2021, in the Gerrard Street East and Jarvis Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Gashawbeza Kefene, 37, was last seen on Thursday, August 27, 2021, in the Gerrard Street East and Jarvis Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply