Police search for missing Toronto woman Jaidah Stroude

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Jaidah Stroude, 22, was last seen on Monday, August 30, 2021, in the Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
