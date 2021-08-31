Police search for missing Toronto woman Jaidah Stroude

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Jaidah Stroude, 22, was last seen on Monday, August 30, 2021, in the Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue area.

She is described as 5’7", with a slim build, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black track suit, running shoes, and a dark baseball cap, carrying a suitcase.

Police are concerned for her safety.