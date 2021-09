The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Ghadeer Abdul-Khadir, 15, was last seen on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the Wellesley Street East and Ontario Street area.

She is described as 5'7", with a medium build, and black wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, long blue jacket, a black t-shirt, black Adidas leggings, and white Nike shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.