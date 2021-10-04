Police search for missing Toronto boy Anson Want

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Anson Want, 15, was last seen on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the Birchmount Road and Steeles Avenue East area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
