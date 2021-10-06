Police search for missing Toronto man Jeremy Russell

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Jeremy Russell, 39, was last seen on Monday, September, 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., in The Esplanade and Yonge Street area.

He is described as 5'9", 170 lbs., with an average build, shaved head, unshaven face, and blue eyes. He has several tattoos on various parts of his body. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.