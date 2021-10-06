Police search for missing Toronto man Jeremy Russell

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Jeremy Russell, 39, was last seen on Monday, September, 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., in The Esplanade and Yonge Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
