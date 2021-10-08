Police search for missing Toronto woman Carol-Ann Bourne

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Carol-Ann Bourne, 47, was last seen on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
