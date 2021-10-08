Police search for missing Toronto woman Carol-Ann Bourne

October 8, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Carol-Ann Bourne, 47, was last seen on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road area.

She is described as 6'1", with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater.

Police are concerned for her safety.

