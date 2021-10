The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Kaianah Barton, 18, was last seen on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 8:50 p.m., in the Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

She is described as 5'2", 145 lbs., with a dark complexion, brown-red short hair, brown eyes, and she has a nose ring on the left side.

Police are concerned for her safety.