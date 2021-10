The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Vladimir Horvath, 33, was last seen on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 12:52 p.m., in theDon Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area.

He is described as 5’7”, 190 lbs., with black short curly hair, brown eyes, black short beard.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top, red shirt, black Puma track pants.

Police are concerned for his safety.