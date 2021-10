The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Reign Brown, 12, was last seen on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 6 p.m., in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area.

She is described as 4'6", with a medium build, and curly black hair that she wears in a ponytail.

She was wearing a black coat, multi-coloured sweater, black pants, black shoes, and had a black backpack with a black pompom on it.

She was last seen onboard a westbound TTC bus.

Police are concerned for her safety.