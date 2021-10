The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Keon Regalado, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area.

He is described as 5'2", with a thin build, shoulder length black hair, and has brown eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweater, black sweat pants, black running shoes, and had a black Nike backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.