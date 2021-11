The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Anju Antony, 21, was last seen Thursday, November 4, 2021 at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the area of Markham Road and Brimorton Road area.

He is described as 6’0, 220 lbs., black short hair, black short beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black and grey Puma shoes.

His may be driving a black Nissan Altima four door sedan, with Ontario license plate CSRW 215.

Police are concerned for his safety.