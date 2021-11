The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Secora Hunt, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., in the Kingston Road and McCowan Road area.

She described as 5’1”, with a thin build, and long brown hair. She is known to wear wigs to change her appearance. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police believe she may be in the Hamilton area.

Police are concerned for her safety.