The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

John Magdaluyo, 45, was last seen on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 6 p.m., in the Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue area.

He is described as 5’8”, 180 lbs. He was last observed wearing a black sweater, blue and black striped pajama pants, black socks, and blue slippers.

He is not dressed for the weather.

Police are concerned for his safety.