The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Loan Vant, 29, was last seen on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at approximately 10 a.m., in the Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue area.

She is described as 5’0", with a thin build, and shoulder length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink pants, and grey shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.