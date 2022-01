The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Nkosikulu Ndhlovu, 19, was last seen on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 1:00 a.m. in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Renforth Drive area.

He is described as 6’2", 170 lbs., last seen wearing a black bubble style winter jacket, black Nike pants, white Nike shoes, Toronto Raptors baseball hat and with an electric scooter.

Police are concerned for his safety.