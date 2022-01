The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Amit Majumder, 23, was last seen on Tuesday, January, 4, 2021, in the Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East area.

He is described as 5'7", with a slim build, short black hair, and has an OVO owl tattoo on his chest and/or calf.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, red and white Jordans, and has a black Nike backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.