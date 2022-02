The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Jeremy Russell, 40, was last seen on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the Parliament Street and Front Street East area.

He was reported missing on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

He is described as 5'9", 170lbs, with blue eyes, brown hair, unshaven, goatee, and has several tattoos. He was wearing a yellow hooded fleece sweater, and a black shirt.

Police are concerned for his safety.