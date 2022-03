The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Tonino Pellegrino, 54, was last seen on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

He is described as 5’9", 220 lbs., bald, brown eyes, grey scruffy beard, medium build, wearing brown boots, faded jeans, green/grey hooded shirt, beige vest, and a green baseball cap.

Police are concerned for his safety.