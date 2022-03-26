Jennifer Lopez And Ben Have Their Differences

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen picking up his son Samuel at school in Santa Monica today, and it got us thinking. They’re both casually dressed, but Jennifer is wearing shoes that give her at least 6 or 7 more inches of height (they can’t be very comfortable) -yet she still looks TINY next to Ben. Jennifer is such a big personality we always figured she was above average in height. Turns out Ben is 6’4” – no wonder he looks a foot taller than her. Never realized there was such a height difference…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

